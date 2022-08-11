Healthcare deals: What to expect for the rest of the year

M&A deals in pharma and biotech are fuelled by large pharma and biotech companies buying smaller ones to supplement their R&D efforts. Promising early-stage product candidates make it to such acquisitions. License-and-collaboration agreements, joint ventures and strategic alliances, option agreements and investment agreements are some of many risk-mitigating structures that are not outright purchases. They account for the risk of the target’s products (or frequently its sole product) never reaching the marketplace. The structures that are often utilized in such transactions include, among others, licensing agreements, contingent value rights and option agreements.