Heed Napoleon’s words as China fancies its odds of taking Taiwan

Unfortunately for Beijing, just as it is acquiring the military power to mount a successful invasion of Taiwan, the will of the Taiwanese people is shifting decisively towards formal independence. While Beijing might well have acquired the capability to successfully land troops in Taiwan and also keep US forces at bay, its military hardware will be ineffective against a population 67% of which identifies itself as “Taiwanese" and not “Chinese". This number was a mere 17.6% in 1992, when the National Chengchi University first conducted this survey. This explains why an independence-minded Tsai Ing-wen won Taiwan’s presidential election this year, defeating the pro-reunification Koumintang’s candidate by a landslide. As BBC’s John Sudworth writes, “Had the Communist Party not turned up the pressure on Taiwan, had its approach to the crisis in Hong Kong been subtler, the path to victory for a candidate it wanted so much to thwart may have been much less certain."