Hello great conjunction, my old friend

Answering that question is a matter of setting the right constraints and then solving the equations “simultaneously"—in essence, the kind of thing college students learn to do in an early Linear Algebra course. True, it is a little more complex with these planets. For one thing, for reasons that include the effect of other celestial objects and the planes of each individual orbit, the equations are not likely to describe the planets’ motions precisely. For another, they don’t have to line up perfectly for us to recognize the sight as conjunction. Remember that this week they never did line up perfectly. Saturn and Jupiter seemed so close in the sky on 21 December as to appear as one bright “star", but Jupiter never actually overlapped Saturn. The straight line, you see, doesn’t have to be ramrod straight.