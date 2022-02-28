Help Russia and Ukraine resolve their miscalculations

We seem to have reached the current position as a consequence of miscalculations on both sides. Russia used a playbook that it first used with Moldova and then Georgia. The Georgian one from 2008 is particularly instructive. Russia creates or fosters separatist movements to forestall or preclude a neighbouring country from drifting towards the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). In Georgia’s case, this was South Ossetia, and in Ukraine, it was the Donbas region. With many Russians having moved to the near abroad, Russia legitimizes this by claiming to protect ethnic Russians. It then recognizes this separatist region, as it did with South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia and Transnistria in Moldova. Using the pretext of a “peace-keeping force", it then invades the country with the political objective of installing a puppet regime. A further eerie similarity is that the Georgian invasion took place during the Beijing Olympics of 2008, while this one started just after the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. The epilogue to the Georgian story is that Georgia remains a democratic country today after the then French president negotiated a ceasefire. Other than Russia and a few other countries (like Venezuela), South Ossetia and Abkhazia recognize and are recognized by Luhansk and Donetsk, the breakaway states in Ukraine’s Donbas region. The Georgian invasion lasted five days; the time frame for this one remains unclear.

