Here comes the sun; I say it’s all right

Using my log, I did this for each day starting on 21 December. A moment’s reflection will tell you that since the length of the day has increased every day since then, this exercise will give us steadily earlier solar time sunrises and steadily later sunsets. Which means the phenomenon that got me interested in this whole subject in the first place—the sun rising later every day between 21 December and 14 January, and only then turning around—disappears. Which is exactly right. On 21 December, the sun rose at about 15 seconds past 6:30am, solar time. On 14 January, it rose over three minutes earlier, at about 15 seconds before 6:27am, solar time. The solar time sunsets were correspondingly later through those days.