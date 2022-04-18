Here’s how startups should be managing their growth and profitability

In times of overly buoyant markets, entrepreneurs have easy access to capital, which allows them to discount their products and services. Such discount-driven subsidized pricing may lead to the entrepreneur believing there is a much larger market (thanks to the price elasticity of demand) than there actually is. This perception of a larger market might generally be shared by optimistic investors as well. As a result, the company ends up raising capital at a valuation that may be much higher than the underlying market potential.

