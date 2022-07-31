Here’s how to do business coaching in the right way

The second step is critical: Define the future organization that will enable the win (e.g., if the aim is to double revenues in three years, what will the organization look like then?) This needs to be done in four dimensions: Organization design (the critical building blocks of the organization, whether functions or business units,) organization structure (the critical roles,) required processes and capabilities. When this future organization is benchmarked with the current, the gaps will become obvious, and the way forward will emerge.