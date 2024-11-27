Here’s how to rescue the opinion polling business in India
Summary
- Poor election predictions have given this industry a bad name, although earnest errors are possible. Self regulation that sets standards and ensures transparency could rescue its reputation.
Elections in India have become a trial by fire for pollsters. The ones who get it right are celebrated for their prescience. The rest are seen as outright frauds. If all of them get it wrong, people suspect a conspiracy; or worse, a stock market scam. We also hear demands for banning pollsters sometimes. A spotlight on pollsters at the time of election results is not unusual.