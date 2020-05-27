Hertz hit by the law of unintended consequences

At the same time, as Hertz was coping with its sudden loss of business, shipping companies in another part of the world were making money hand over fist. As oil prices sank to unprecedented levels, the logical thing should have been for its primary transportation medium to also suffer the same fate. After all, 60% of oil and gas transportation across the world is sent through maritime routes. But a faceoff between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s largest oil producers, led to a situation where despite a complete drying up of demand, oil production stayed steady. With consumption down, buyers needed to hold the oil somewhere, anywhere. The answer, berth it at sea. Suddenly, large shipping companies which own the supertankers and even smaller ones which have the second tier barges, found themselves in great demand as charter rates for these temporary floating storage facilities doubled over the last few months.