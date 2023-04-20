High and dry in the long hot day

To understand this, think of a sponge. You might squeeze it, or put it out in the sun, until it is pretty much totally dry. You could say then that the relative humidity of the sponge is 0%. Now start using it to absorb water, let’s say from that two-liter pot an errant husband spilled on the kitchen floor. You’ll reach a point when the sponge will absorb no more water. At that point, the RH of the sponge is effectively 100%. We say it is saturated.

