High and dry in the long hot day

High and dry in the long hot day5 min read . 20 Apr 2023
The reason we monitor relative humidity is that it has a bearing on how we feel
Out for a walk one morning this week, I found myself sweating more than usual. My head, it was feeling warm. I stopped at a bank of taps located conveniently beside the path, gulped down some water and splashed some on my head. Then I finished my walk.
I’m a regular walker. This morning, I had set out a little later than usual, that’s all. So, the sun was a little higher and fiercer than usual too.
And 20 minutes of brisk walking under it was enough to induce those few symptoms I had. Had I not had access to water, I would have cut short my walk and found some shade. Because had I kept walking, I would have got “overheated". Perhaps that’s not a medical term, but I know exactly what it means and feels like. It is not a pleasant sensation.
We sweat when we exert ourselves, which I was doing that morning. When it’s warm, I usually think of sweating as a good thing, because it is like my body’s natural mechanism to beat the heat. We’ve all felt it happen: as the sweat evaporates, the body cools. Makes the heat a little more bearable.
But the heat can get uncomfortable too. That’s usually when it’s humid as well. What that means is that there’s a certain amount of moisture in the air, and we can feel it. Is there a way to give that feeling a number?
It turns out there is.
The number is called “relative humidity" (RH). It measures the amount of water vapour in the air.
Not as an absolute figure, but as a fraction of the maximum amount of water vapour the air can hold—that maximum described as “saturation".
To understand this, think of a sponge. You might squeeze it, or put it out in the sun, until it is pretty much totally dry. You could say then that the relative humidity of the sponge is 0%. Now start using it to absorb water, let’s say from that two-liter pot an errant husband spilled on the kitchen floor. You’ll reach a point when the sponge will absorb no more water. At that point, the RH of the sponge is effectively 100%. We say it is saturated.
To make it soak up water again, you will first have to squeeze out what it already contains, thus again reducing its RH to close to 0%.
The air around us behaves much like that sponge. Above some extremely dry tract—the Sahara or Thar Deserts, or the Rann of Kutch - the relative humidity will likely be low.
For example, in the metropolis of Timbuktu in Mali, in the southern reaches of the Sahara, the RH as I write these words is 7%.. In fact, Timbuktu experiences its lowest average RH in the year in this month of April. In August, the average RH is close to 60%. But if you travel from Timbuktu to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, you will probably get something of a shock as you get off the flight (let’s assume there’s a flight). The RH in Cherrapunji, as I write these words, is 81%.
The monthly average RH there varies from 73% in February to 94% in August. Put it like this: Cherrapunji is a lot more humid than Timbuktu. But then, that probably doesn’t surprise you, given Cherrapunji’s fame as about the rainiest spot on the planet.
What happens if and when the RH reaches 100%? You might expect it to rain—think of squeezing the water out of that sponge. But that’s not necessarily going to happen. All it means is that the air is saturated with water vapour.
More correctly, it means that the air is saturated with water vapour at the prevailing temperature.
That is, the capacity of air to hold water vapour varies with temperature, and pretty significantly. At 0°C - freezing point—a kilogram of otherwise dry air can hold up to about 3.5 grams of water vapour. Let the temperature rise to a crisp 15°C, and that same kilogram of dry air will hold as much as 10gm of water vapour. At 40°C, not uncommon across India these days, the saturation point is nearly 50gm of water vapour per kilogram of dry air.
And if at 40°C, we have only about 25gm/kg of water vapour in the air—there are ways to measure that - that’s an RH of 50%.
Somewhat confusing, you think? Never mind. The reason we monitor RH is that it has a bearing on how we feel, particularly when we start sweating. On some fiercely hot summer days, you’ll find that you can cool off under a fan, or even by waving a magazine at your face. In contrast, we’ve all experienced days when we feel hot and sticky all the time, and nothing seems able to cool us down.
The difference is the RH.
In the first case, the RH is relatively low, and there’s not a lot of moisture in the air. We sweat, but it evaporates easily and that process itself acts to cool us. In the second, the RH is high, meaning it’s more humid.
With that much more water vapour already clogging the air, it’s that much more difficult for the sweat to evaporate. So we continue to feel hot. That combination of high temperature and high RH can cause heatstrokes.
By now, you know where this is heading.
A few days ago, the temperature at noon at a particular spot in Navi Mumbai reached, by some reports, 42°C: seriously hot. It’s not clear what the RH was there at the time. One report says an observatory in Rabale, some 20km away, registered a RH of 47% that day. But at this time of year, the RH in Navi Mumbai averages about 74%.
Whatever it was, over a million people gathered at that open ground to watch our home minister give social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. They sat in the open sun for the function, which started at 11am and lasted three hours.
When it was over, 11 people were dead of heatstroke. Three more have died since. The dignitaries, sitting in shade, were unaffected.
Me, I wish Appasaheb Dharmadhikari had, in these circumstances, refused the award.
Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.