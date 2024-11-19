Opinion
High inflation can impose costs beyond just its financial burden
Summary
- There are cognitive costs to analyse too, as the recent US experience and election result tell us. Research shows that price instability makes households rejig budgets and worry, so the pain experienced is not just financial. It isn’t easily captured either by the data that policymakers track.
The recent US election that carried Donald Trump back to the White House with a strong mandate underlines a point that was perhaps forgotten by political leaders in many rich countries over a long era of stable prices: Inflation matters.
