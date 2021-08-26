Higher education in regional languages won’t be easy

As for higher education, while the launch of engineering courses in regional languages can narrow the divide in access to higher education between the marginalized and the privileged, this path is paved with practical concerns. These challenges may explain Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) shying away from it. The foremost challenge is the availability of study material such as textbooks and scholarly literature. For this purpose, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has launched an artificial intelligence-powered tool to translate books, academic journals and videos. However, quality control of these translations will be of utmost importance to keep semantic irregularities at bay. We need further efforts in linguistics and machine learning to serve the cause.