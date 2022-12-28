High-tech vehicles offer India a path to global success4 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 01:24 AM IST
The global automotive sector has shifted gears quickly in the last decade and dramatically during the covid pandemic
The global automotive sector has shifted gears quickly in the last decade and dramatically during the covid pandemic. Rapid digitization and electrification, with a sharp focus on efficiency, are bringing the future of mobility closer. The world has seen remarkable technological advancements and substantial sales, trends that are particularly prominent in India, where an electric shift has prompted structural changes in its automotive industry. As a young country, India has talent and workforce agility, making it easy for manufacturers to build new capacities and scale up, and remains attractive to global players.