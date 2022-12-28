High-tech vehicles offer India a path to global success

Network-connected and autonomous vehicles: While India still has a lot to catch up on when it comes to web-connected and autonomous vehicles, a conversation has already been initiated among industry players on the way forward. Today’s increased use of connected cars is being aided by rising demand for comfort and safety features. By 2025, it is anticipated that India’s penetration of connectivity will be around 40%, while more than 70% of cars globally will be connected, with one in four having 5G telecom connectivity. All ecosystem participants—including OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, regulatory bodies, system integrators and service providers—must work together for a successful transition. The emergence of Industry 4.0 technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics has made this concept a reality, with 5G expediting the transition. Yet, the industry needs to address serious concerns of cyber and data threats. The Indian government is also developing standards for the security of connected vehicles. Stepping into the domain of such internet-linked vehicles will, with all its challenges, be an interesting phase for the Indian automotive industry.