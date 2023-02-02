Without even betting a single dollar in any Indian market, a New York short-seller managed to torpedo India’s most prestigious share sale, dimming the aura around its sponsoring tycoon. That’s the power of borderless money. In winning the first round of its battle against Gautam Adani, Hindenburg Research has given us a masterclass in financial globalization. Late Wednesday night, Adani Enterprises Ltd informed stock exchanges that it had decided not to proceed with the $2.4 billion public offer that ended the previous day. The Nth hour success of AEL’s fund-raising plan, engineered with the help of Abu Dhabi royals and family offices of other Indian billionaires, couldn’t prevent a 28% collapse in the stock the next day. So, going ahead with the issue would “not be morally correct," as Adani said. Subscription monies are being returned. “For me, the interest of my investor is paramount," the 60-year-old group chairman said in a video address to shareholders.

When Hindenburg published its report last week, accusing Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history," and disclosing bets that it had taken against the group via US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivatives, the Indian infrastructure conglomerate rushed quickly to deny the allegations of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud as baseless and timed to thwart the country’s largest follow-on public offer. The FPO became the referral event to put Hindenburg’s ability to test against the wealthy industrialist’s might.

Adani was until recently a centi-billionaire. His closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi [has long been spoken of socially], though the businessman says he hasn’t sought or received any political favours. The backing he could expect from financial institutions and other large investors was never in doubt, and the 35% retail portion of the offer worked out to under $1 billion. How hard could it be for such a powerful magnate to raise $1 billion and squeeze out a pesky short seller in New York?

But Adani’s defence fell apart. Subjecting investors to the info overload of a 413-page rebuttal didn’t work. Nor did the rousing call to nationalism by the group’s chief financial officer, who equated Hindenburg’s attack to one of the lowest points of colonialism anywhere: the 1919 massacre by British soldiers of Indian civilians gathered in a park in Punjab. The stock didn’t hold up, but nor did Adani back down: Keeping the offer open longer or cutting the price risked embarrassment. So it apparently got rammed it through. Retail investors only took up 12% of the shares reserved for them.

A barely-successful FPO had the opposite of a calming effect. Especially after Bloomberg News broke the news that Credit Suisse had stopped accepting bonds of Adani firms as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients. Until recently, some of the same securities were judged by the bank to have a lending value of 75%. Now they were rated at zero. Once again, this hit the domestic equity market: AEL ended the day 28% lower. And then pulled the FPO.

As a result, Adani’s highly leveraged empire lost access to $2.4 billion in equity. This pushed some of his dollar bonds into distress territory, being traded below 70 cents on the dollar. Any rating downgrade will be calamitous. Meanwhile, the Adani tremors will keep travelling back and forth between India and the rest of the world. Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company has put money into the group in the past, and the meteoric rise of what was a little-known company involved in fish farms, food and real estate, according to Financial Times, has closely mirrored that of the Adani flagship. Will the correlation hold on the way down as well?

Even for Indians who don’t have Adani shares, the concern is the health of their portfolios. With demand for credit in India’s economy rising and lending rates firming up faster than deposit rates, local banks have been standout performers. The Adani saga could reverse that. Overseas hedge funds are already calling trading desks of Wall Street firms, asking how they could short Indian lenders, a Hong Kong-based banker told me. Financial globalization cuts both ways. In the global cheap-money era, it minted billionaires and swelled chests with nationalistic pride. It also perhaps lulled the regulator into thinking it could relax its vigil—there was just too much money coming in to bother about its quality.

As I wrote in September, it’s allegations of long bets by briefcase funds from Mauritius on Adani Group shares that needed scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the regulator. Even now, I suspect, the knee-jerk response might be to find and block short positions. Or, at least, their enabling intermediaries, who are more likely to have local franchises. That would be the wrong lesson to learn from Hindenburg’s masterclass.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services in Asia.