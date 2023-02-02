Hindenburg’s masterclass on globalization hit Adani’s FPO

Without even betting a single dollar in any Indian market, a New York short-seller managed to torpedo India’s most prestigious share sale, dimming the aura around its sponsoring tycoon. That’s the power of borderless money. In winning the first round of its battle against Gautam Adani, Hindenburg Research has given us a masterclass in financial globalization. Late Wednesday night, Adani Enterprises Ltd informed stock exchanges that it had decided not to proceed with the $2.4 billion public offer that ended the previous day. The Nth hour success of AEL’s fund-raising plan, engineered with the help of Abu Dhabi royals and family offices of other Indian billionaires, couldn’t prevent a 28% collapse in the stock the next day. So, going ahead with the issue would “not be morally correct," as Adani said. Subscription monies are being returned. “For me, the interest of my investor is paramount," the 60-year-old group chairman said in a video address to shareholders.

