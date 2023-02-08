Hint of hawkishness in RBI's tone on future actions

The governor said the global economic outlook improved from a few months ago. Growth prospects improved in major economies. While inflation is on a descent, it is well above the target in major economies. Uncertainties and risks in the external sector warrant a keen eye from a policy standpoint. RBI reviewed its estimates for inflation and growth. While inflation, especially core inflation, remains elevated, RBI has built in some degree of buffer, estimating crude prices for the year at $95/barrel. Currently, the India crude basket hovers at $83/barrel. Despite the optimism, the governor’s words should be read closely: “We need to see a decisive moderation in inflation. We have to remain unwavering in our commitment to bring down inflation. Thus, monetary policy has to be tailored to ensure a durable disinflation process."