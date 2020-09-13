Hollywood’s craven surrender to blatant Chinese censorship

This is how it works. In 2018, China’s leaders implemented a big shake-up that gave regulatory oversight over all media to the Central Propaganda Department (CPD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CPD’s head, Huang Kunming, reports to Xi directly. The CPD in turn directly oversees the import and review of foreign films. It holds all the keys to access the Chinese market, with absolute powers to demand changes in a film. And the market is big. In the first quarter of 2018, China surpassed the US in quarterly theatrical box office intake. Chinese box office revenues, by one pre-pandemic estimate, were predicted to reach $15.5 billion by 2023. In 2019, the US box office total was $11.4 billion.