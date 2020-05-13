Sraboni Bhaduri has perhaps seen enough consumer group discussions in her working life as an expert on consumer behaviour with various companies and, now, as an independent consultant, to call out the deep-seated hypocrisy of Indians as far as liquor is concerned. People have confessed to drinking out of steel tumblers at home to avoid being seen enjoying a drink either by their children or their parents, she said. “In consumer groups, they have mentioned hiding their bottles deep inside cupboards, out of sight," she said.

She finds the whole narrative in India around drinking bizarre considering that it is among the world’s largest consumers of whisky in the world. In regular middle-class homes in India, drinking is taboo, which explains the surreptitious swigs of whisky out of the boot of a car during wedding processions.

Of course, the picture is different in upscale south Delhi homes and their counterparts in other metros, which display their fine spirits in stylish bars.

“Alcohol is not alien to our culture, it’s part of our celebrations, but it is made out to be part of an illicit narrative. It is almost like an admission of guilt," said Bhaduri. However, the outbreak of covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown, which forced people to stay indoors, may have just nudged the society a bit to change.

For starters, people who preferred to drink outside in pubs and bars may have been pushed to enjoy a drink or two at home, owing to the prolonged lockdown within the confined space they share with their parents or children.

Not just that, the covid lockdown has also pushed several state governments to allow online sales and home delivery of liquor, which may lend the category more acceptability. On Tuesday, Maharashtra, too, permitted home delivery of alcohol to join the club with Punjab, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, which had taken the lead last week.

To be sure, the decision to permit online sales and home delivery came after all social distancing norms put in place to contain covid-19 were flouted by customers thronging liquor shops that were allowed to operate by the government after remaining shut for 40 days.

The longer the liquor shops stay shut, the more revenue the government loses. The sector contributes roughly ₹2.5 trillion in taxes earned by states every year.

“All state governments must allow online sales of liquor. It should be able to sell like any other FMCG product and it can still be taxed and regulated," said Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, promoter, Jagatjit Industries, and vice chairman, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the industry body for liquor firms.

“Online sales give transparency; it is better for the government, the consumer and the liquor companies."

In fact, the All India Brewers Association has been asking state excise departments to introduce policies facilitating home delivery of beer, wine and alcohol by allowing licensed retailers and wholesalers to deliver products at home with proper age verification protocols in place. It’s also seeking a special licence for private e-commerce companies (such as Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers and others) and food delivery companies (such as Zomato, Swiggy and others) to take orders and fulfil demand from existing licensed retailers and wholesalers in state.

Besides, it has also suggested creating a state excise owned online ordering platform where orders by consumers can be placed and fulfilled in partnership with home delivery companies.

However, Jaiswal is also voting for permitting grocery stores to sell alcohol. “E-commerce delivery will help only a certain segment of consumers. To further promote social distancing, grocery stores should be given cheaper permits with limits on how much alcohol they can stock. That will take care of crowding around liquor vends," she said.

Ankur Bisen, vice president, retail and consumer products, Technopak, a management consultancy, agreed. If India followed the European model of allowing supermarkets to store and sell alcohol, it would have prevented stampedes outside liquor vends, he said.

“In Europe, liquor is sold like any other consumer product. In fact, liquor companies create special stock keeping units and editions for big supermarket chains," he said.

So, will home delivery of liquor change the narrative that Bhaduri talks about? “To an extent, yes. For one, if it is coming home, you are forced to acknowledge that you are a consumer," she said. Bisen added, “It makes the product legitimate and above board. What we also need to do is promote responsible drinking."

Shuchi Bansal is Mint's media, marketing and advertising editor.

