Home delivery of liquor requires safeguards

Siddharth Banerji, managing director of alcoholic beverages company Kyndal Group, which sells brands such as The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Bootz Rum and Cutty Sark in the Indian market, isn’t someone who suffers fools or minces his words. He is unequivocal about his views on the liquor industry—consumption trends and the pressing need to promote responsible drinking in India. He is also amused by people jumping the gun and celebrating the amended Delhi excise rules proposing home delivery of alcohol—the fine print for which is yet not available.