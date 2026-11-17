When someone dies in a road accident, courts generally calculate compensation by estimating how much the deceased would have earned and contributed to the family over the remaining years of their working life. Employees have payslips, businesspeople may have tax returns, and daily wages can be estimated. But a woman who cooks, cleans, raises children and cares for relatives leaves no comparable record of earnings. Her family loses work it depended on every day, although nobody paid her to perform it.