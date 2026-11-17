In 2003, a family was awarded ₹2.42 lakh for the death of a 35-year-old woman in a road accident. On 11 June 2026, the Supreme Court increased the compensation to ₹62.78 lakh. The woman had died in 2001, leaving behind her husband and children. Nearly 25 years later, the Court arrived at a vastly different assessment of the family's loss.
The invisible work of homemakers is finally getting a price tag
SummaryThe Supreme Court has valued a homemaker’s unpaid labour at ₹30,000 a month for calculating compensation after her death. The recognition is significant, but the figure, its underlying assumptions and the families it may leave out deserve closer examination.
In 2003, a family was awarded ₹2.42 lakh for the death of a 35-year-old woman in a road accident. On 11 June 2026, the Supreme Court increased the compensation to ₹62.78 lakh. The woman had died in 2001, leaving behind her husband and children. Nearly 25 years later, the Court arrived at a vastly different assessment of the family's loss.
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