In 2003, a family was awarded ₹2.42 lakh for the death of a 35-year-old woman in a road accident. On 11 June 2026, the Supreme Court increased the compensation to ₹62.78 lakh. The woman had died in 2001, leaving behind her husband and children. Nearly 25 years later, the Court arrived at a vastly different assessment of the family's loss.
In 2003, a family was awarded ₹2.42 lakh for the death of a 35-year-old woman in a road accident. On 11 June 2026, the Supreme Court increased the compensation to ₹62.78 lakh. The woman had died in 2001, leaving behind her husband and children. Nearly 25 years later, the Court arrived at a vastly different assessment of the family's loss.
When someone dies in a road accident, courts generally calculate compensation by estimating how much the deceased would have earned and contributed to the family over the remaining years of their working life. Employees have payslips, businesspeople may have tax returns, and daily wages can be estimated. But a woman who cooks, cleans, raises children and cares for relatives leaves no comparable record of earnings. Her family loses work it depended on every day, although nobody paid her to perform it.
In Shishupal v. Surjeet, the Supreme Court recognised “loss of domestic care” as a distinct component of compensation. It set a basic monthly value of ₹30,000 for homemakers without proven earnings, subject to certain conditions. The decision addresses a longstanding disadvantage, but leaves questions about how domestic labour should be valued.
What care costs
When a family's principal caregiver dies, someone must take over her responsibilities. The family may hire domestic workers, or relatives may reduce their working hours to manage the household. Both arrangements carry an economic cost. Economist Margaret Reid offered a useful test: work has economic value if someone else could be paid to perform it.
India's 2024 Time Use Survey shows how unequally this work is shared. More than 81% of women participated in unpaid domestic services, compared with 27% of men. Among participants, women spent an average of 289 minutes a day on such work, against 88 minutes for men. Time spent alone cannot determine monetary value, but the figures show how much work remains unpaid.
The Supreme Court's ruling identifies three contributions: household management, maternal support to children, and support to a spouse or parents. Where all three are present, it sets a composite monthly value of ₹30,000, increasing by 10% every three years. For employed homemakers, domestic care is valued alongside proven earnings. This is distinct from consortium, which compensates for lost companionship.
In this case, ₹30,000 a month translated into ₹3.6 lakh annually. Adding 40% for future prospects, applying a multiplier of 16 and deducting personal expenses produced ₹60.48 lakh. Compensation under other heads brought the award to ₹62.78 lakh.
A figure without a formula
The Court discusses two approaches to valuing domestic work. Replacement cost considers the expense of hiring someone to perform household tasks. Opportunity cost estimates what the homemaker might otherwise have earned. The judgment, however, does not explain how either approach produces the ₹30,000 figure.
Both methods have limitations. Domestic help costs more in metropolitan cities than in smaller towns. Rural women may collect water, tend livestock or manage household food production, activities for which paid substitutes are difficult to identify. Opportunity cost creates another inequality: the same household work could receive different valuations depending on whether the woman was a doctor or had never attended school.
A common minimum offers consistency and spares grieving families the burden of documenting every household task. But the choice of ₹30,000 rather than ₹20,000 or ₹40,000 remains unexplained. Although the 2024 Time Use Survey was available, the judgment discusses the earlier 2019 survey without demonstrating how either informs the benchmark. It also offers little guidance on when a higher valuation would be appropriate.
The three-condition requirement creates another difficulty. A childless woman caring for her disabled husband, or an unmarried daughter looking after ageing parents, may perform substantial unpaid work without satisfying all three conditions. Their contributions also require valuation, but the judgment provides limited guidance. Time-use data, prevailing wages for domestic services and evidence of caregiving responsibilities could help tribunals arrive at more defensible figures.
Recognition after loss
The Court calls the homemaker a “nation builder” and the mother a child's first teacher. Such praise can reinforce expectations that domestic responsibilities belong to women. Although the judgment acknowledges male homemakers, its reasoning largely centres on wives and mothers. Care has economic value regardless of who performs it.
Compensation acknowledges domestic labour after death, although unequal sharing of care within families and the lack of social security for caregivers remain largely untouched. How tribunals apply the benchmark will also matter, particularly for households where caregiving responsibilities fall outside conventional family roles.
The family's experience in this case also reveals the cost of delay. Its appeal remained before the High Court for nearly 20 years. By the time compensation was increased, the children had grown up, and the family had long since made its way through the years when that financial support was needed most.
The ruling gives domestic labour a distinct place in compensation law. Its significance will depend on whether tribunals can explain the amounts awarded and recognise different caregiving arrangements. A family should not have to wait 25 years for the law to recognise the work that sustained it. That recognition should extend to everyone providing unpaid care.
The writer is a constitutional lawyer, leads policy advocacy at Crashfree India, and is an alumnus of Delhi University and NALSAR University of Law.