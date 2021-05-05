Hong Kong has just bitten the hands that actually care for it

When it comes to foreign workers, it also adds up to bad economics. Yes, these women need Hong Kong and keep families afloat with the hundreds of millions of dollars they send back annually from the city. But officials would do well to remember Hong Kong’s own dependence on domestic workers, which is increasing as the population rapidly ages. The value of their labour added up to $12.6 billion in 2018, according to one estimate—3.6% of the overall economy. But consider that by 2038, Hong Kong may have roughly double the elderly population, while the number of those aged 75 will reach 1.4 million, according to estimates from government economists in 2019—not far off a fifth of the population.