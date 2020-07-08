Opinion | Hong Kong is losing its freedom and the world mustn’t look away

I was in Hong Kong last year, and with a friend who lives there, I had walked among demonstrators near Causeway Bay. There were thousands of people, many of them wearing masks to conceal their identity. They were peaceful and spirited; they sang the rousing anthem of the movement, Glory to Hong Kong; they boycotted shops owned by pro-Beijing businesses; students painted campus walls with graffiti of slogans from the French and American revolutions and other liberation movements; and they cleaned up the litter after the demonstrations so that the city could resume business. The students and people I spoke to wanted to preserve what they had; they did not want more, and now they will get less.