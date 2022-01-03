Hope floats after a year scarred by the coronavirus

This year will also be a litmus test for political parties. There are elections in five states in the next few months. Of these, Uttar Pradesh is the most important. There is a saying that the road to the power in Delhi passes through Lucknow. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely thrown himself into the battle for UP. He is a politician with ears on the ground. He knows that if the BJP cannot get a clear majority in UP even after this, the party could face a setback in the 2024 general election. There may not be any disenchantment in the public against chief minister Yogi Adityanath, but SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is attracting huge crowds. The BSP and the Congress have so far failed to register their desired presence. Another question is that the farmers may have returned home, but has their anger completely subsided? The answer to this will decide the course of the UP election.

