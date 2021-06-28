Hope grows for a new dawn in Kashmir

Of course, it is too early to say that the situation is under control. In the early hours of Sunday, two explosions took place at an airport run by the Indian Air Force in Jammu, a high-security area. This shows how separatists are now banking on desperate measures to disturb normalcy. They are freaked out to see the beginning of the political process after a significant reduction in terrorism-related incidents. They also finance sporadic terror attacks on security forces and political activists to show their strength. Such elements are still employing the use of rumors to spread dissonance. In spite of the ceasefire at the border, the role of the ISI can’t be ignored in nursing such outfits and individuals as we have seen similar incidents after almost every peace effort.

