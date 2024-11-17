Hope springs anew amid a thick haze over climate talks in Baku
Summary
- One ray of hope at CoP-29 is that ground rules for a global carbon market were ratified. Another is news that UNFCCC parties have agreed to work out a new climate financing goal. And corporate participation had been high too.
Hope continues to burn bright, despite a renewed sense of foreboding, that there may be a sliver of light at the end of the climate change tunnel. There is anxiety due to two shadows hanging over Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, which is hosting the latest edition of multilateral climate change talks, CoP-29.