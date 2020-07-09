Opinion | Hospitality will get decentralized too as covid reshapes the world

This will mean a hard relook at business models. Restaurants will need to be a hybrid of socially-distanced dining and an active food-delivery model. Large hotel chains might need to go beyond large properties and form chains of small socially-distanced lodges. An opportunity for hospitality could be drawn from the disruption of another domain—work. With work itself getting decentralized and “Work from Anywhere" taking hold, people will take “workations", where they stay longer in multiple places and work from there, rather than from their homes in crowded cities. Chesky agrees. “I think this will be a huge part of Airbnb," he says, referring to multi-month or “indefinite stays" with some people opting to avoid rental leases. Stays of 30 days or more were already 15% of Airbnb’s business before the pandemic, Chesky says, and currently make up nearly half its bookings. Does this mean the hospitality business will bump into the real estate business model?