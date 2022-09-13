Hot takes from hot seats don’t always yield hot brands4 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:31 PM IST
When too many leaders post hot takes online, words go banal and thought leadership turns elusive
Recently, a startup founder-CEO was ‘cancelled’ on social media after the individual advised, via a LinkedIn post, 20-somethings to put in 18 hours a day at work and stop whining. The post was dissed by so many that the founder had to announce a sabbatical from the platform. Even as this incident caught international media attention, another founder put up a LinkedIn post bragging about scheduling hiring interviews at odd hours to test applicants’ determination to get the job. This was widely criticized for various reasons, including its exclusionary disposition towards working women with familial responsibilities.