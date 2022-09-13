Hot takes from hot seats don’t always yield hot brands

Online outrage has a shelf life of one-or-two days at most, we often hear. This is partly true, but it’s also a myth. The internet does move on to the next target of outrage at warp speed. However, it never forgets. The trolling is not as intense–it cools off over time, but doesn’t go away. Ghosts of trolls past could keep haunting you, till you’re reduced to a meme format. That’s what seems to have happened with these two founders, whose hot takes on hustling gave netizens a free pass to adjudge them and their workplace culture negatively. For many, they have become a case study on what not to do.

