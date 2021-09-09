Houston, Virgin Galactic has a real communication problem

This assessment, which in fairness preceded the pilots’ official flight debriefing, now seems premature. Thanks to reporting by The New Yorker journalist Nicholas Schmidle, we now know Branson’s rocketship drifted below its permitted altitude during its 11 July flight and warning lights came on in the cockpit. Blaming this deviation on high winds, Virgin Galactic said that “at no time were passengers and crew put in any danger as a result of this change in trajectory." Pilots correctly followed procedures and training protocols, it said. But the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is sufficiently concerned about this breach of air traffic control clearance that it has forbidden Virgin Galactic’s spaceship from conducting further test flights until its questions are resolved.

