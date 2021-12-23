How 2021 fared on prophecies made by a modern-day Palantir

In my final prediction, I moved to dangerous territory and said that we will see the Third Great Wall of China coming up to separate the global internet from the Chinese internet. I thought it will be built by the US and its allies to prevent China from becoming an AI and tech superpower, and the tech world could get divided into two. I could not have been more right and more wrong. China is constructing this wall and isolating itself faster than the West can build it. Note the crackdown on Didi, Alibaba and Tencent. Big Tech in China is delisting from Western bourses, its founders cowed down. The wall is coming up, but built from within. My score: A weird 9/10.