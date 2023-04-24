The trouble with government in fact checking4 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:12 AM IST
We must resist self-goals on the state’s ability to correct course in the manner expected of a democracy
Gadchiroli is infamous as a hotbed of left-wing extremism. But it was also at the centre of an exceptional data-led intervention by civil society activists at the turn of the 20th century. This intervention led by Abhay and Rani Bang, a physician couple, reshaped Maharashtra’s approach to child health. In the 1990s, the Bangs’ and their non-governmental organization, Society for Education, Action and Research in Community Health (SEARCH) pioneered a unique model of home-based newborn care to bring down infant mortality rates rapidly. Years later, their 1999 research paper on this subject would find pride of place in a collection of classics published by The Lancet.