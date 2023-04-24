The trouble with government in fact checking

At the heart of the SEARCH model was a rigorous method of collecting and verifying data on infant morbidity and mortality in a few study villages. This led the SEARCH team to question Gadchiroli’s official infant mortality figures. Following their complaints, the district collector of Gadchiroli conducted an inquiry in one block (Aheri) in 1998. His report suggested that the actual infant mortality rate was 9 times the official figure and the under-five mortality rate was 8 times. Soon after this report, the collector was transferred. The Bangs didn’t give up. In 1999, they reached out to NGOs in other parts of the state to begin a two-year-long study of infant and child health outcomes. The sample wasn’t random but the surveyors tried to choose representative settlements across Maharashtra. SEARCH was the training hub for this vast survey covering more than 200,000 people, with funding from Child Relief and You (CRY) and Swiss-Aid.

