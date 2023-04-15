How a good valuation model can help you decide your asset allocation4 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 05:56 PM IST
- When deciding portfolio allocation between equities and debt, a quantitative valuation model can help you take an objective decision. Here you can know the essential prerequisites:
Over the years, the popularity and Assets Under Management (AUM) of a few mutual fund categories like Balanced Advantage Fund, Multi-Asset Fund, have grown exponentially. These schemes primarily use Quantitative Valuation Models for deciding asset allocation between various asset classes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×