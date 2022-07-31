How Aamir Khan nudges us to celebrate Forrest Gump5 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Here’s that rare character whose cinema version is better than it was in the novel that first gave him birth
We rarely hear people say, “The film was better than the book." The only time I have heard this, sadly, was in reference to one of my novels. What we do hear often is, “The book was way better." This is because people who mostly say such things are an insufferable group called ‘book-lovers’. They are clearly people with a talent for reading, who think their ability is superior to more facile forms of entertainment. But another reason why not many rate a film above a book is more honourable. Almost always, a book precedes the film and there is something petty about rating a derivative above its source. However, there is a film that is so exquisite that it improves the novel it is based on in the very territory where a book is so formidable—in the writing.