How Aamir Khan nudges us to celebrate Forrest Gump

Storytelling has the problem that science once had. Every remarkable truth has already been spoken. Every brilliant observation has already been made. There is nothing new left to say. There are only newer ways of saying old things. One way of speaking that modern storytelling uses well, which the world beyond fiction seems afraid to employ, is the endearing voice of the fool. In the real world, no one wants to be known as one. But this is actually an underestimation of the influence of a person who says wise things without being aware of his wisdom. The world is tired of people who think they are very smart. What the great fools of art, like Forrest Gump, suggest is that in many aspects of life, the world might be open to “an idiot" who bumbles into truths, making us congratulate ourselves for seeing the truth in the words of a simpleton.

