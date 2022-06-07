HOW acquirers can do pre-M&A due diligence better

So how can DDs be done better? Our experience indicates five ways. The first is obvious, but not always practical: Avoid banker-run deals where multiple suitors compete for the same target under crunched timelines. Conduct sector scans to identify targets that are strategically aligned and structure bilateral deals. These deals are done over reasonable durations during which the acquirer has exclusivity, and hence can do thorough DDs. Second, while consultants may lead the DD processes, the leaders who will drive the PMI must be integrated into the DD teams. It is not enough to integrate members of the acquirer’s strategy or M&A teams. The leaders who will be responsible must get involved upfront. Third, maximize facetime with the seller’s management to understand the culture. These sessions can be structured as laddering interviews, a technique based on clinical psychology. It encourages the interviewee to tell her story augmented by provocative questions, hypotheticals, role-playing and circling back to uncover contradictions and understand why someone believes something and acts in a certain way. Fourth, go beyond the top management and engage with the operating leadership. The top management has the most to gain by selling and hence may portray a rosy picture. Truer pictures emerge when the next layer is engaged, as they have less to gain and will suffer the pain at the PMI phase.

