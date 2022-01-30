According to my spurious taxi-driver journalism, elections in Goa on Valentine’s Day will cause a massive shock. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be replaced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), say many taxi-drivers, who fleece everyone and call politicians corrupt. I do not ail from such inner beauty that I take taxi-driver journalism seriously. But then these drivers, who are locals with a vote, unlike migrants in most Indian metros, are among a wide swathe of Goans who had backed BJP in the previous polls but are disenchanted with it today.

There has been no progress in the state. If anything, it looks uglier, like other parts of India cursed by something called ‘development’, which means delayed road projects, a lot of holes dug with good intentions, and piers that hold nothing. Covid has made Goa poorer, too, with high-spending tourists staying away. In any case, I do not know another state government more undeserving of tourism revenue that the Goan one.

I would like AAP to win Goa, or Punjab.

I am more curious than political. If AAP gets control of a region whose statehood is not ambiguous, unlike Delhi, and if the party can take full responsibility of the state, with the police and entire bureaucracy firmly under its authority, it would be the start of a great experiment in our democracy.

AAP’s victory in Delhi demolished an old Indian hypothesis—that you cannot win an election without being corrupt. If AAP wins a proper state, we will get answers to several questions. Can a government in India be truly clean? What happens in the short term when a government is clean; can clean politicians at the top end corruption in every layer of governance below them; or is corruption the inescapable compensation for inefficiencies in the system? In effect, does the same force govern the corrupt bureaucrat and local Goan taxi-driver who fleeces because his legitimate wage is too little?

In the first place, are all types of corruption bad, or is there good corruption? In her book, China’s Gilded Age: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption, Yuen Yuen Ang says there are four types of corruption. Petty theft, grand theft, speed money and access money. Petty theft is the bribe extracted by minor politicians and bureaucrats. Speed money is the bribe citizens pay bureaucrats to get access to services they have the right to get free. Grand theft, in the Indian context, is the large embezzlement of public funds by powerful or refined politicians. Ang says that these three forms of corruption stall economic growth and impoverish people. But the fourth type, “access money’, is far more interesting. It refers to the massive bribes businesses pay to make things happen, or go away.

Ang says that China is a corrupt place but it has progressed as its predominant form of corruption is “access money". Typically, in economic evolution, societies suffer the more destructive forms of corruption; then they progress to the “access money" phase. One of the things it does is create new projects very fast. It could be an airport in a small town, or a monopoly online retail store. The lure of access money has locked China’s powerful bureaucrats in a competition to promote massive and complex projects; and to kill competing forms corruption like petty theft, grand theft and speed money.

If AAP is true to its word, it will try to end all four broad types of corruption. It will find it easier to end the form of corruption that Ang says has helped China: access money. And the forms of corruption that AAP will find hardest to kill are the more lethal ones that lower the quality of Indian life and ruin businesses. But then the party has promised it would end all forms of corruption— the petty and the more sophisticated.

Also, AAP would be in a position to change one highly visible form of chaos—roads. The only thing rational on an Indian road is what has caused Indians to be so weird. Corruption and incompetence create poor and even comical road design, which encourages Indians to continue their callous ways of driving. Bad driving, like corruption, is a form of compensation. In a full-fledged state, the most visible evidence of AAP’s effect would be on its roads.

AAP is idealistic about governance, but practical in some matters. It is a modern Hindu party that will not antagonize Hindus, within reasonable limits. Also, it may not favour tourists over locals by, say, letting app-based taxis arrive. Also, I don’t get the feeling that the party has respect for the news media. It won’t waste its time trying to promote free speech and all that. It is not a naive organization anymore that tries to imitate some imagination of European liberalism and ends up in a whirlpool of chaos. So there is a lot going for the party to focus on taking on corruption.

If AAP wins and brings about more aesthetic classrooms in government schools, and cleaner and smarter public hospitals; makes life cheaper for the poor and middle class through generous subsidies, as it has done in Delhi; brings about orderly traffic, humane public transport; and it cleans up all layers of the government, the party would transform Indian politics forever, because then the older, larger and more conventional parties in other regions of India would have no choice but to transform.

If AAP takes full control of Goa or Punjab, and it is unable to end corruption, or becomes corrupt itself, or it is unable to transform the quality of roads or public transportation, we can then accept we are probably preordained to be doomed. There is peace in that. Hope is a form of unhappiness, but the certainty of doom is peace.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’

