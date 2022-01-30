How an AAP win in Goa or Punjab could change India

In the first place, are all types of corruption bad, or is there good corruption? In her book, China’s Gilded Age: The Paradox of Economic Boom and Vast Corruption, Yuen Yuen Ang says there are four types of corruption. Petty theft, grand theft, speed money and access money. Petty theft is the bribe extracted by minor politicians and bureaucrats. Speed money is the bribe citizens pay bureaucrats to get access to services they have the right to get free. Grand theft, in the Indian context, is the large embezzlement of public funds by powerful or refined politicians. Ang says that these three forms of corruption stall economic growth and impoverish people. But the fourth type, “access money’, is far more interesting. It refers to the massive bribes businesses pay to make things happen, or go away.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}