How best to interpret CMIE’s consumer survey findings

Sampling theory demands that households in the primary sampling unit (typically villages or urban wards) are chosen at random from a list of all households in that unit. A convenient alternative is to pick the first household at random, but use a fixed interval to select subsequent households. This sampling interval is calculated by dividing the total number of households by the desired sample size. So if a village has 300 households and a sample of 30 is to be drawn from it, the sampling interval is 10 (300/30). The surveyor would first pick a random number between 1 to 300. Let’s say that number turns out to be 25. Then the 25th household on the list will be the first to be sampled, followed by the 35th, 45th, and so on. Most of India’s official surveys use this technique as it saves time.

