How best to stop sexual violence in India isn’t obvious | Mint

How best to stop sexual violence in India isn’t obvious
Summary
- The menace wouldn’t be so hard to end if we reformed our broad disposition towards injustice. Unless we change our fundamental understanding, atrocities will continue, and ironically, each one of us will pay for it personally.
There is anger in the air. A sense of revolution in the streets, with demonstrators demanding change. But all this has been seen before. Countless rapes of women, from toddlers to octogenarians, are a persistent pestilence in our society. When the horror of a particular atrocity or the frequency of it breaches a tolerance limit, outrage erupts.