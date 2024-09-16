How best to stop sexual violence in India isn’t obvious

It began when society refused to properly acknowledge the protests of Olympic- level athletes until the courts intervened. It began when 8 men gang-raped and killed an 8-year-old girl to terrorize a minority and a section of society defended the rapists.It began when gang-rapists of a helpless woman and murderers of her child and family were released for ‘good’ behaviour and the nation by and large seemed okay with it. It began when leaders who proclaimed a need to protect women in their poll manifestos took to releasing godmen convicted of rape and murder into their very midst.