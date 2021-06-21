How BharatPe won a rare banking license in India

It’s unclear how much of the past baggage the new bank can be expected to carry. PMC’s March 2020 deposit base of 107 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) may have shrunk after the RBI relaxed restrictions on withdrawals in June last year. But it doesn’t have many good assets left to earn a return: About 80% of its 45 billion rupee loan book had gone bad by March last year. Depending on the deal the regulator strikes on their behalf, one option may be to sweeten PMC depositors’ take — beyond what they’ll be paid out by the deposit guarantee corporation — with some equity in the new bank.