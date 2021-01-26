How big a setback is Merck’s vaccine flop?

Merck made the pragmatic decision not to continue to invest in its two Covid-19 vaccine candidates after seeing low levels of immune response in early phase I trials. This is a surprise given that Merck, at the start of pandemic, decided against going with new and untested types of vaccines such as those using messenger RNA and instead opted for a more standard approach about which it seemed very confident and had some experience. This involved using technology to alter strains of other viruses to deliver the genetic material for Sars-Cov-2, which would then trigger an immune response to the coronavirus and offer protection against Covid-19. One of the vaccines used an altered form of the measles virus Merck obtained from its purchase last May of biotechnology firm Themis Bioscience. The other vaccine used the same virus Merck employed in its approved Ebola vaccine. While those two efforts appear to have disappointed, we now know that at least two shots using the newer mRNA technology — from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. — have had much better success and are now at the forefront of the global vaccination effort. Other vaccines, such as the one developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford and the one in trials now by Johnson & Johnson, are based on a technology similar to Merck’s, but they use engineered versions of a different type of virus — the kind that causes the common cold — which seem to work better. Why exactly Merck’s went off track is unclear. We need more data to know the exact reason.