How big three are commoditizing consulting biz

As with IT, this is a very positive trend for India. We will soon have the largest pool of management consultants in the world. Their training is highly valued, and their talents are sought-after. These are the professionals who will drive India’s growth as corporate leaders, startup founders and fund managers. Many of them will leverage their training and relationships to start their consulting firms, which will drive a wave of offshoring of consulting services to India. The influence of this soft power will be massive, perhaps even more than the influence of Indian IT globally.