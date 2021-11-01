How can companies overcome multiple challenges posed by automation?

Employee involvement: When organizations begin their automation journey, they set up their centre of excellence (CoE). When results are noticed, companies also provide “a robot for every person" and employees automate their day-to-day tasks. Soon, departments see the value, and more employees begin using bots using the CoE or through a low-code or no-code “citizen developer" approach. The automation journey begins to function like a flywheel, which is scalable, where continued use of automation generates ideas that expand automation quickly for enterprises. If all employees use automation to save an hour of work per day, it will result in greater return on investment.