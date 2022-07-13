How companies can build in-house consulting teams?4 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 01:47 AM IST
- Structure the internal consulting team to attract a pool of potential CXO talent
Management consultants support clients to take decisions and drive actions under uncertainty. Given the accelerated proliferation of uncertainty generating events over the last decade such as recessions and covid, consulting firms have had the best decade ever. This trend is expected to continue; existing clients will require more consulting services and new clients will enter the market.