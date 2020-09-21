How covid-19 is killing good manners

We often think of manners and civility as the same thing, but the first is only a part of the second. Civility is the sum of all the sacrifices that we make for the sake of living in a workable society. Manners matter to civility not only because they are valuable in themselves (although they may be) but because they have traditionally constituted what the historian Arthur Schlesinger Sr. described as our “letter of introduction" to strangers. At a time when information about people was relatively expensive, Schlesinger saw good manners as signaling what sort of people we were.