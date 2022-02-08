How covid altered the financial behaviour of Indian households

The sharp increase in gross financial savings by households in 2020-21 was partly forced by the harsh lockdown in the early months of the pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India had estimated that household financial savings had shot up to 21% of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2020-21, but then came back to their normal level of around 8% once mobility restrictions were eased. The unusually high household savings in the first quarter have undoubtedly bloated the annual numbers, though this also means that the excess savings between April and June 2020 were not spent down.

